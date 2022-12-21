Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) down -37.46% since start of the year

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -37.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $3.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.33% off the consensus price target high of $5.65 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 1.43% higher than the price target low of $2.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.75, the stock is -0.79% and 2.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing 6.18% at the moment leaves the stock -19.74% off its SMA200. SID registered -31.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.54%.

The stock witnessed a 2.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is 3.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.99% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $8.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.04 and Fwd P/E is 1.04. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -53.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 14.63% up over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is -1.82% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 20.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.