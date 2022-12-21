Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 6.51% Change This Year

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $28.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.03% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.76% higher than the price target low of $28.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.39, the stock is -4.02% and -5.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.02 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.60% off its SMA200. EPD registered 12.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.91%.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.95%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 6911 employees, a market worth around $51.66B and $55.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.18 and Fwd P/E is 9.12. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.54% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.18B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 1.56%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEAGUE AJ,the company’sCo-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TEAGUE AJ bought 21,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $23.60 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.34 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Rutherford John R (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $24.88 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Rutherford John R (Director) acquired 6,500 shares at an average price of $25.78 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 113,941 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading 56.40% up over the past 12 months and The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) that is 27.61% higher over the same period. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is 29.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.