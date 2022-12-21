International Paper Company (IP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is -26.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.69 and a high of $50.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $34.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.95% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.72% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.68, the stock is -4.94% and -0.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -15.78% off its SMA200. IP registered -22.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.23%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 38200 employees, a market worth around $12.66B and $21.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.58 and Fwd P/E is 11.03. Distance from 52-week low is 13.00% and -30.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

International Paper Company (IP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Paper Company (IP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 391.90% this year.

International Paper Company (IP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.80M, and float is at 354.42M with Short Float at 3.05%.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PLATH THOMAS J.,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that PLATH THOMAS J. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $72000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49953.0 shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Nicholls Timothy S (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $33.66 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ (10% Owner) disposed off 4,614,358 shares at an average price of $36.25 for $167.27 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -16.03% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -0.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.