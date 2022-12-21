Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) a good stock to buy now?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is -33.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.09 and a high of $90.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $51.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.51% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -27.2% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.88, the stock is -11.55% and -5.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.42% off its SMA200. RCL registered -29.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.68%.

The stock witnessed a -13.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.81%, and is -8.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $13.29B and $7.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.30. Profit margin for the company is -41.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.65% and -43.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.80% this year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.07M, and float is at 219.97M with Short Float at 9.66%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $58.19 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.06 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold a total of 78,927 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $57.00 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21.08 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 9,762 shares at an average price of $58.00 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 21,157,159 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -40.59% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -57.14% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -57.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.