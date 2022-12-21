KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is -37.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.77 and a high of $78.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $46.23, the stock is -7.06% and -6.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -9.87% off its SMA200. KKR registered -34.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.89%.

The stock witnessed a -10.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.24%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 3238 employees, a market worth around $40.57B and $7.78B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.00. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.68% and -41.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 859.83M, and float is at 741.43M with Short Float at 1.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $9.41 per share for a total of $309.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $14.10 per share for $81.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $56.94 for $3.42 million. The insider now directly holds 1,474,144 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -38.70% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -10.71% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -7.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.