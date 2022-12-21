Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) is 195.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.33 and a high of $236.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDGL stock was last observed hovering at around $234.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.17% off its average median price target of $282.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -55.28% lower than the price target low of $161.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $250.00, the stock is 231.45% and 248.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 6.46% at the moment leaves the stock 238.45% off its SMA200. MDGL registered 212.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 223.42%.

The stock witnessed a 243.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 305.65%, and is 299.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.53% over the week and 8.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 377.74% and 5.76% from its 52-week high.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.70% this year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.10M, and float is at 13.56M with Short Float at 15.96%.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.90% lower over the same period. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is -14.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.