Matterport Inc. (MTTR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 78.08% Upside

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is -87.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.51 and a high of $24.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is -10.97% and -18.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock -44.49% off its SMA200. MTTR registered -87.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.25%.

The stock witnessed a -18.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.91%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) has around 485 employees, a market worth around $742.50M and $122.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.78% and -89.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.00%).

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -692.10% this year.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 286.46M, and float is at 276.08M with Short Float at 8.31%.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Matterport Inc. (MTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PITTMAN RAYMOND J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 243,709 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.92 million shares.

Matterport Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Tulsi Japjit (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 54,110 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $3.08 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the MTTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Fay James Daniel (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 90,124 shares at an average price of $3.08 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 687,127 shares of Matterport Inc. (MTTR).