Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JWN Stock Is Going Next

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is -27.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.14 and a high of $29.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.07% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -37.33% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.48, the stock is -13.98% and -15.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.31 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -26.50% off its SMA200. JWN registered -18.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.39%.

The stock witnessed a -23.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $15.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.56 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.11% and -44.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 159.50M, and float is at 97.30M with Short Float at 22.07%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMMAN ANNE L,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93471.0 shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $24.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,334 shares at an average price of $28.74 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 120,137 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.01% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 3.48% higher over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -34.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.