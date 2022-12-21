OABI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider OmniAb Inc (OABI) Now

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) is -67.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OABI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.30, the stock is -2.35% and -35.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -62.61% off its SMA200. OABI registered a loss of -67.26% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 18.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.52%, and is -13.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.86% over the week and 13.33% over the month.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $322.34M and $39.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.77% and -68.57% from its 52-week high.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OmniAb Inc (OABI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OmniAb Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.53M, and float is at 76.99M with Short Float at 3.04%.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at OmniAb Inc (OABI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $3.77 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.84 million shares.

OmniAb Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Cochran Jennifer R. (Director) bought a total of 22,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $3.75 per share for $83526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77476.0 shares of the OABI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President & CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 1,705,350 shares of OmniAb Inc (OABI).