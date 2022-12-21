Positives for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) as stock gains in recent trading

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -21.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $9.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.48% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.3% lower than the price target low of $7.67 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.69, the stock is -4.06% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing 5.33% at the moment leaves the stock -4.48% off its SMA200. AG registered -19.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.13%.

The stock witnessed a -4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.19%, and is -3.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4345.00 and Fwd P/E is 28.03. Distance from 52-week low is 37.72% and -40.44% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -900.00% this year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.46M, and float is at 239.67M with Short Float at 5.63%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 11.22% up over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -20.00% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -30.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.