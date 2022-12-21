These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is -0.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.45 and a high of $80.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $67.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.14% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -2.26% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.47, the stock is -6.72% and -9.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.19% at the moment leaves the stock -3.16% off its SMA200. BJ registered 2.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.75%.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.11%, and is -5.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $18.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 17.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.19% and -17.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.40%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.09M, and float is at 132.90M with Short Float at 2.07%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGrail Joseph,the company’sSVP, Controller. SEC filings show that McGrail Joseph sold 1,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $69.30 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10083.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Kessler Scott (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 13,360 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $68.88 per share for $0.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Kessler Scott (EVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 13,359 shares at an average price of $76.36 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 116,791 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).