These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is -95.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -27.95% and -24.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.03 million and changing -18.48% at the moment leaves the stock -92.13% off its SMA200. OTIC registered -95.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.10%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.53%, and is -23.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.92% over the week and 29.67% over the month.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $6.86M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.25% and -96.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.13M, and float is at 55.99M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAPPS VICKIE L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that CAPPS VICKIE L sold 42,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $0.10 per share for a total of $4342.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3400.0 shares.

Otonomy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Weber David Allen (President & CEO) sold a total of 11,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.41 per share for $27129.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the OTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Savel Robert Michael II (Chief Technical Officer) disposed off 3,325 shares at an average price of $2.41 for $8023.0. The insider now directly holds 145,735 shares of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) that is trading -83.06% down over the past 12 months.