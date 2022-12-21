Things appear to be looking up for Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -41.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $232.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $125.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.67% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -170.43% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.10, the stock is -0.81% and 12.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 21.09% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -41.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.55%.

The stock witnessed a 11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.13%, and is -3.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $15.93B and $2.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.33. Profit margin for the company is -25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.67% and -45.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.35M, and float is at 124.75M with Short Float at 10.02%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daniel Nicholas,the company’sChief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Daniel Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $134.04 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3309.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Silverman Josh (President & CEO) sold a total of 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $130.88 per share for $2.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, REIFF MELISSA (Director) disposed off 4,300 shares at an average price of $130.81 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 4,097 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.01% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 3.48% higher over the same period.