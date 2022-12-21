TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) – The 79.33% Upside Potential Remains

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is -70.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -22.07% and -30.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock -50.51% off its SMA200. TMC registered -65.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.65%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.65%, and is -13.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 18.75% and -81.44% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -174.30% this year.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.74M, and float is at 167.14M with Short Float at 2.32%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shesky Craig,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Shesky Craig sold 36,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $29458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 50,686 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.04 per share for $52860.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 50,686 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $60889.0. The insider now directly holds 363,186 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).