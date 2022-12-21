What should you know before buying stock in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is 4.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.84 and a high of $117.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $112.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $113.03, the stock is 16.79% and 41.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock 35.65% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 9.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 36.28%.

The stock witnessed a 48.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.79%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.39% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 2095 employees, a market worth around $25.68B and $3.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.48 and Fwd P/E is 20.89. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.42% and -3.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.33M, and float is at 223.96M with Short Float at 2.90%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pasternak Andy,the company’sEVP, Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Pasternak Andy sold 30,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $112.60 per share for a total of $3.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34047.0 shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that SHERMAN JEFFREY W (EVP and Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 28,352 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $111.45 per share for $3.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54501.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Clayton Sean M. (EVP, General Counsel) acquired 745 shares at an average price of $66.67 for $49669.0. The insider now directly holds 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading -15.90% down over the past 12 months and GSK plc (GSK) that is -20.18% lower over the same period.