Why Accenture plc (ACN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is -36.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $242.95 and a high of $417.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACN stock was last observed hovering at around $255.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.5% off its average median price target of $310.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -6.9% lower than the price target low of $245.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.90, the stock is -9.36% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. ACN registered -32.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.55%.

The stock witnessed a -8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.33%, and is -11.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Accenture plc (ACN) has around 721000 employees, a market worth around $183.28B and $61.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.44 and Fwd P/E is 20.79. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.80% and -37.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Accenture plc (ACN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accenture plc (ACN) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accenture plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year.

Accenture plc (ACN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 658.39M, and float is at 657.40M with Short Float at 0.82%.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at Accenture plc (ACN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 89 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sweet Julie Spellman,the company’sChair & CEO. SEC filings show that Sweet Julie Spellman sold 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $259.42 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27559.0 shares.

Accenture plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Sweet Julie Spellman (Chair & CEO) sold a total of 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $284.61 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36159.0 shares of the ACN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Unruch Joel (General Counsel/Corp Secretary) disposed off 556 shares at an average price of $273.81 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 37,320 shares of Accenture plc (ACN).

Accenture plc (ACN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading 11.19% up over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is 6.34% up on the 1-year trading charts.