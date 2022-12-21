Why should you keep an eye on Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)?

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is -84.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 78.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is -58.97% and -69.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -23.49% at the moment leaves the stock -82.05% off its SMA200. AXLA registered -86.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.41%.

The stock witnessed a -61.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.02%, and is -62.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 94.10% over the week and 30.80% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 102.96% and -88.62% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axcella Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.55M, and float is at 61.31M with Short Float at 0.36%.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hinshaw William,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Hinshaw William sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $25027.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82012.0 shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,383,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $1.64 per share for $17.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.1 million shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Societe des Produits Nestle S. (10% Owner) acquired 3,658,536 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds 11,105,438 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).