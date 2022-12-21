Will Erasca Inc. (ERAS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) is -72.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERAS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is -32.05% and -38.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -42.62% off its SMA200. ERAS registered -68.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.88%.

The stock witnessed a -44.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.55%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -0.12% and -72.88% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.70% this year.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.80M, and float is at 100.19M with Short Float at 14.43%.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Erasca Inc. (ERAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Casdin Alexander W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Casdin Alexander W. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $4.87 per share for a total of $97490.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Erasca Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Lim Jonathan E (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $4.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.2 million shares of the ERAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Chen Bihua (Director) acquired 307,692 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 10,813,246 shares of Erasca Inc. (ERAS).

Erasca Inc. (ERAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 36.50% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 22.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.