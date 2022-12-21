Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -31.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $10.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.19% off the consensus price target high of $10.72 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 84.09% higher than the price target low of $9.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 19.16% and 26.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 15.63% at the moment leaves the stock 43.35% off its SMA200. YSG registered -22.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.32.

The stock witnessed a 24.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.78%, and is 4.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $802.74M and $606.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 281.54% and -33.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.30M, and float is at 353.54M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -4.69% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 5.01% higher over the same period.