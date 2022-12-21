Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Is Down -56.80% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -56.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $17.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -1.86% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 11.53% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -57.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.69%.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.09%, and is 14.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 9.66% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $470.66M and $29.86M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.26% and -59.00% from its 52-week high.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.48M, and float is at 54.49M with Short Float at 17.04%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Astle Christopher,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Astle Christopher sold 887 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $5331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1333.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Josephson Neil (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $8.10 per share for $20045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14449.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Klompas Neil A (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,979 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $20496.0. The insider now directly holds 13,276 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.90% lower over the same period.