A peek at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who has invested in It?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is -9.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.09 and a high of $12.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 28.3% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is -3.60% and -9.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock -6.47% off its SMA200. LAUR registered -10.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.38%.

The stock witnessed a -7.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.89%, and is -3.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.26. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.44% and -23.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.65M, and float is at 139.04M with Short Float at 2.50%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $9.41 per share for a total of $309.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that KKR Group Partnership L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 32,842,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $9.41 per share for $309.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) disposed off 163,122 shares at an average price of $10.60 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 84.69% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is 132.79% higher over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -11.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.