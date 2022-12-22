A peek at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO): Who has invested in It?

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) is -88.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $23.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VAPO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.79% off the consensus price target high of $1.90 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -139.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 71.88% and 96.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -35.40% off its SMA200. VAPO registered -89.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.69%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 396.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.40%, and is 36.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.71% over the week and 21.17% over the month.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has around 510 employees, a market worth around $64.65M and $70.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 419.57% and -89.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.50%).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.70M, and float is at 23.72M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H bought 10,423 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $16284.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Vapotherm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H (Director) bought a total of 89,229 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $1.51 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the VAPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, LAWRENCE BRIAN (SVP & Chief Technology Officer) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.33 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 235,700 shares of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO).

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 8.28% up over the past 12 months and ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is -18.43% lower over the same period. Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is -72.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.