Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) is -1.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.73 and a high of $13.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.18% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 11.59% and 12.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 7.89% at the moment leaves the stock 22.82% off its SMA200. ATEC registered -4.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.83%.

The stock witnessed a 18.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.04%, and is 6.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $318.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.64% and -17.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.40%).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.80M, and float is at 68.08M with Short Float at 8.01%.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TULLIS JAMES L L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TULLIS JAMES L L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $10.59 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Sponsel David (EVP, SALES) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $9.88 per share for $98800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the ATEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Sponsel David (EVP, SALES) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.25 for $92500.0. The insider now directly holds 566,690 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC).

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading -15.48% down over the past 12 months and NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is -20.83% lower over the same period. Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is 5.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.