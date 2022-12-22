Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -44.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.81 and a high of $71.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.16% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.67% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -19.68% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.10, the stock is 18.18% and 14.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 12.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.52% off its SMA200. ARWR registered -47.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.29%.

The stock witnessed a 24.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.78%, and is 12.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $243.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.38% and -47.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.89M, and float is at 103.30M with Short Float at 3.84%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by San Martin Javier, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that San Martin Javier sold 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $29.99 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91500.0 shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 146,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $51.91 per share for $7.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.06 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Myszkowski Kenneth Allen (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $61.70 for $2.47 million. The insider now directly holds 464,005 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 18.97% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 6.26% higher over the same period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -33.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.