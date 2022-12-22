Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.59 and a high of $261.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $230.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.22% off its average median price target of $279.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.71% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 1.94% higher than the price target low of $238.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $233.39, the stock is -5.67% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -3.09% off its SMA200. STZ registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.49%.

The stock witnessed a -7.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.35%, and is -2.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $43.80B and $9.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -10.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.30% this year

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.94M, and float is at 149.71M with Short Float at 0.93%.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carey Kaneenat Kristann, the company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Carey Kaneenat Kristann sold 978 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $250.81 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1004.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Sabia James A. Jr. (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $250.23 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27102.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, RES Business Holdings LP (Member of 10% owner group) disposed off 233,334 shares at an average price of $239.06 for $55.78 million. The insider now directly holds 5,066,666 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).