Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Volatility At 10.11%, Should You Add A Position?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) is -77.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $10.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 60.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -58.65% and -70.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -81.95% off its SMA200. EIGR registered -78.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.49%.

The stock witnessed a -70.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.36%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $60.45M and $14.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.96% and -88.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.80% this year

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.01M, and float is at 41.76M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Apelian David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Apelian David sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $9.81 per share for a total of $49030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11000.0 shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that Ryali Sriram (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.60 per share for $12683.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41566.0 shares of the EIGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Mayer Eldon C. III (Ex VP & Chief Commerc. Officer) disposed off 1,657 shares at an average price of $5.60 for $9275.0. The insider now directly holds 60,468 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR).

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 33.46% up over the past 12 months and Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) that is -12.93% lower over the same period. Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is 14.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.