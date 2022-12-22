eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is -65.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.46 and a high of $36.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.0% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.5% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.76, the stock is -3.55% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. EXPI registered -66.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.61%.

The stock witnessed a 3.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.57%, and is -5.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has around 1669 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $4.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.40 and Fwd P/E is 24.92. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.43% and -67.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.30%).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.83M, and float is at 74.51M with Short Float at 18.39%.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANFORD PENNY, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SANFORD PENNY sold 48,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $12.18 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27.4 million shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $12.00 per share for $39020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27.45 million shares of the EXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, SANFORD PENNY (10% Owner) disposed off 8,721 shares at an average price of $12.08 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 27,455,322 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).