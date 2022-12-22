Gentex Corporation (GNTX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is -21.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.28 and a high of $36.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.19% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.35, the stock is -1.74% and 1.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -1.82% off its SMA200. GNTX registered -17.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.11%.

The stock witnessed a -4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.83%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has around 4998 employees, a market worth around $6.48B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.35 and Fwd P/E is 15.03. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -25.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gentex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.58M, and float is at 233.47M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Gentex Corporation (GNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Downing Steven R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Downing Steven R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $25.74 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Gentex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Wallace James H (Director) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $26.04 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14709.0 shares of the GNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, GOODE GARY F (Director) disposed off 2,845 shares at an average price of $30.17 for $85838.0. The insider now directly holds 27,861 shares of Gentex Corporation (GNTX).

Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Who are the competitors?

