Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) is 0.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.24 and a high of $16.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.52% off the consensus price target high of $17.20 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.16% lower than the price target low of $7.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.37, the stock is 9.73% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.43 million and changing 6.24% at the moment leaves the stock -13.70% off its SMA200. GOGL registered 11.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.98%.

The stock witnessed a 9.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.83%, and is 6.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has around 37 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.16 and Fwd P/E is 7.80. Profit margin for the company is 48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.42% and -43.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 384.30% this year

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.89M, and float is at 122.22M with Short Float at 4.69%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 87.26% up over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is 89.88% higher over the same period. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is 1.13% up on the 1-year trading charts.