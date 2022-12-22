Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is -60.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.36 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLDD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is -11.13% and -13.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -44.55% off its SMA200. GLDD registered -60.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.27%.

The stock witnessed a -11.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.27%, and is -9.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $408.74M and $712.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.78 and Fwd P/E is 14.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.46% and -62.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.11M, and float is at 64.43M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Petterson Lasse, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Petterson Lasse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $9.65 per share for a total of $96540.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Simonelli David E (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 17,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $14.12 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the GLDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, HANSON WILLIAM H (SVP, Gov’t Relations & Bus Dev) disposed off 1,119 shares at an average price of $14.06 for $15734.0. The insider now directly holds 28,685 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD).

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) that is -5.22% lower over the same period. Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is -39.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.