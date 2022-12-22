Here are the top Institutional holders of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) shares

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is 6.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.85 and a high of $381.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $380.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $381.02, the stock is 0.53% and 11.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.57 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 31.03% off its SMA200. ABMD registered 14.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.25%.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.10%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.17% over the week and 0.27% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 2003 employees, a market worth around $17.14B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.49 and Fwd P/E is 68.30. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.31% and -0.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Abiomed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.70% this year

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.37M, and float is at 44.18M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUTTER MARTIN P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SUTTER MARTIN P sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $374.73 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that SUTTER MARTIN P (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $374.50 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Began Marc A (VP & GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $373.71 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 13,785 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is trading -24.09% down over the past 12 months and Stryker Corporation (SYK) that is -5.73% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 12.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.