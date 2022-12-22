Here are the top Institutional holders of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) is -21.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $11.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is 0.22% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.49% off its SMA200. CCCS registered -21.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.11%.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) has around 2250 employees, a market worth around $5.54B and $765.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.44. Profit margin for the company is -30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -24.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Analyst Forecasts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 605.95M, and float is at 602.05M with Short Float at 0.74%.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRIGGE MARY JO, the company’s. SEC filings show that PRIGGE MARY JO sold 17,085 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $9.05 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that PRIGGE MARY JO () sold a total of 51,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $9.03 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, PRIGGE MARY JO () disposed off 16,614 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS).