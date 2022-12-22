Here are the top Institutional holders of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) shares

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) is -92.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $17.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 86.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 10.89% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing 6.14% at the moment leaves the stock -68.30% off its SMA200. PRDS registered -87.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.99%.

The stock witnessed a 19.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.00%, and is -6.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.72% over the week and 16.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 61.33% and -93.19% from its 52-week high.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.20% this year

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.38M, and float is at 52.15M with Short Float at 6.88%.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brusky Sean P., the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Brusky Sean P. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $1.19 per share for a total of $24990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21000.0 shares.

Pardes Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that WIGGANS THOMAS G (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $1.09 per share for $13625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the PRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, WIGGANS THOMAS G (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,500 shares at an average price of $1.07 for $13375.0. The insider now directly holds 37,500 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS).