Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) is -33.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.58 and a high of $86.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $56.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.57% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -24.43% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.24, the stock is -3.34% and 1.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -2.30% off its SMA200. AOS registered -29.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.75%.

The stock witnessed a -6.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.30%, and is -2.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has around 13700 employees, a market worth around $8.86B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.89% and -34.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A. O. Smith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.20M, and float is at 125.93M with Short Float at 4.50%.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN RONALD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BROWN RONALD D sold 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $60.48 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4731.0 shares.

A. O. Smith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Carver Samuel M. (SVP – Global Operations) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $59.57 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5144.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Larsen Michael M (Director) acquired 3,925 shares at an average price of $69.87 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 7,425 shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS).

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) that is -19.26% lower over the past 12 months. Trane Technologies plc (TT) is -12.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.