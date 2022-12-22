Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN)

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) is -53.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.54 and a high of $41.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLKN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.65% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.27, the stock is -8.98% and -9.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -31.89% off its SMA200. MLKN registered -49.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%.

The stock witnessed a -19.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.71%, and is -5.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $4.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.10 and Fwd P/E is 7.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.57% and -56.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MillerKnoll Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.70% this year

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.48M, and float is at 75.09M with Short Float at 4.77%.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Owen Andrea, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $16.88 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

MillerKnoll Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Scott Richard (Chief Mfg and Ops Officer) sold a total of 528 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $30.96 per share for $16347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2838.0 shares of the MLKN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Scott Richard (Chief Mfg and Ops Officer) disposed off 570 shares at an average price of $28.36 for $16165.0. The insider now directly holds 2,264 shares of MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN).

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -31.95% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 24.70% higher over the same period.