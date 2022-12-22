Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is -35.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.49 and a high of $113.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PVH stock was last observed hovering at around $67.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.54% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -34.76% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.73, the stock is -0.98% and 15.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 7.58% off its SMA200. PVH registered -30.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.63%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.87%, and is -4.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

PVH Corp. (PVH) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $4.40B and $8.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.65. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.04% and -39.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

PVH Corp. (PVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PVH Corp. (PVH) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PVH Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.00% this year

PVH Corp. (PVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.80M, and float is at 63.17M with Short Float at 4.11%.

PVH Corp. (PVH) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at PVH Corp. (PVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLMES JAMES, the company’s EVP & Controller. SEC filings show that HOLMES JAMES sold 4,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $74.68 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15420.0 shares.

PVH Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Larsson Stefan (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 18,540 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $53.94 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PVH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Coughlin Zachary (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,857 shares at an average price of $53.85 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 22,913 shares of PVH Corp. (PVH).

PVH Corp. (PVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include V.F. Corporation (VFC) that is trading -63.59% down over the past 12 months and Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) that is -39.73% lower over the same period. Under Armour Inc. (UA) is -50.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.