New Big Money Means AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $69.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $56.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 13.48% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.10, the stock is -3.75% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. AER registered -8.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.20%.

The stock witnessed a -3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.02%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $14.19B and $6.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.97. Profit margin for the company is -17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.49% and -17.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.30% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.85M, and float is at 239.23M with Short Float at 1.44%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -81.43% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -12.78% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -10.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.