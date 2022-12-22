New Big Money Means Alset Inc. (AEI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) is -65.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $0.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -4.05% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock -39.94% off its SMA200. AEI registered -68.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.54%.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.61%, and is 11.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.61% over the week and 16.68% over the month.

Alset Inc. (AEI) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $27.06M and $6.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -79.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Alset Inc. (AEI) Analyst Forecasts

Alset Inc. (AEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.51M, and float is at 65.22M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Alset Inc. (AEI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Alset Inc. (AEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 84,636 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $13669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76.16 million shares.

Alset Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $0.24 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76.07 million shares of the AEI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 144,325 shares at an average price of $0.23 for $33079.0. The insider now directly holds 75,571,355 shares of Alset Inc. (AEI).