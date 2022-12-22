New Big Money Means Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -15.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $67.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $86.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.21% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 11.81% higher than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.79, the stock is -6.15% and -6.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.17% off its SMA200. ARES registered -10.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.39%.

The stock witnessed a -11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is -5.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $20.25B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 81.31 and Fwd P/E is 16.90. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.43% and -20.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ares Management Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Bennett, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $70.14 per share for a total of $7.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Rosenthal Bennett (Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $80.24 per share for $16.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) disposed off 9,400 shares at an average price of $85.04 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 460,738 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -2.33% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -33.29% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -40.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.