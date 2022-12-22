New Big Money Means FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) is -16.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.64 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 5.68% higher than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is -7.12% and -6.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -14.47% off its SMA200. FSK registered -13.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.58%.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 145.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.02. Distance from 52-week low is 4.88% and -25.07% from its 52-week high.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.98M, and float is at 261.38M with Short Float at 1.73%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pietrzak Daniel, the company’s Co-President and CIO. SEC filings show that Pietrzak Daniel bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $18.76 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27500.0 shares.

FS KKR Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Goldstein Richard I (Director) bought a total of 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.91 per share for $22214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30475.0 shares of the FSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Hopkins Jerel A (Director) acquired 450 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $9619.0. The insider now directly holds 6,024 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK).