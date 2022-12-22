New Big Money Means The Toro Company (TTC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is 12.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.86 and a high of $115.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTC stock was last observed hovering at around $112.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $121.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.13% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.7% higher than the price target low of $116.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.87, the stock is 1.55% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.94% off its SMA200. TTC registered 16.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.38%.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.63%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

The Toro Company (TTC) has around 9520 employees, a market worth around $11.73B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.99 and Fwd P/E is 22.70. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.07% and -2.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.30%).

The Toro Company (TTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toro Company (TTC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year

The Toro Company (TTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.83M, and float is at 103.86M with Short Float at 1.82%.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at The Toro Company (TTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Svendsen Kurt D, the company’s VP, Strat, Corp & Channel Dev. SEC filings show that Svendsen Kurt D sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $87.34 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10575.0 shares.

The Toro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that HARLESS KATHERINE J (Director) sold a total of 1,780 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $88.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53364.0 shares of the TTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Drake Angela C (VP, Finance) disposed off 3,266 shares at an average price of $90.72 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 2,936 shares of The Toro Company (TTC).

The Toro Company (TTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading -3.05% down over the past 12 months and Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is 1.04% higher over the same period. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 21.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.