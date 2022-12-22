Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) is 30.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $4.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is -2.77% and 3.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 9.42% off its SMA200. NR registered 30.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.27%.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.22%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) has around 1565 employees, a market worth around $376.36M and $770.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.01% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.74M, and float is at 81.69M with Short Float at 0.69%.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Michael A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Michael A bought 5,251 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $20899.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76046.0 shares.

Newpark Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Young Donald Win (Director) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $3.94 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the NR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, MINGE JOHN C (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.64 for $18200.0. The insider now directly holds 162,045 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR).

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 84.25% up over the past 12 months and Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is 43.20% higher over the same period. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is 81.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.