Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Volatility At 4.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Sachem Capital Corp. (AMEX: SACH) is -41.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.23 and a high of $6.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SACH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 31.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is -1.68% and -5.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -21.19% off its SMA200. SACH registered -39.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.10%.

The stock witnessed a -4.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $141.97M and $46.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.90 and Fwd P/E is 6.18. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.19% and -47.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sachem Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.80M, and float is at 38.93M with Short Float at 1.51%.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernhard Leslie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bernhard Leslie sold 1,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $3.74 per share for a total of $6921.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6900.0 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Goldberg Arthur L (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $3.39 per share for $10161.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30628.0 shares of the SACH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Haydon William C () acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.93 for $9860.0. The insider now directly holds 24,000 shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH).

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -6.53% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -25.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.