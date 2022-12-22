Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Volatility At 2.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is -29.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.53 and a high of $72.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $50.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.95% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -16.77% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.38, the stock is 5.85% and 12.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 2.64% at the moment leaves the stock 10.30% off its SMA200. TOL registered -24.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.56%.

The stock witnessed a 14.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.07%, and is 1.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 3.07% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $10.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.97% and -29.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.33M, and float is at 105.31M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yearley Douglas C. Jr., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. sold 41,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $52.31 per share for a total of $2.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 33,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $49.51 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 73,641 shares at an average price of $49.17 for $3.62 million. The insider now directly holds 194,647 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is trading -13.28% down over the past 12 months and Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is -16.69% lower over the same period.