US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is -0.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $39.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The USFD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.5% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.35% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.80, the stock is -2.16% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. USFD registered 5.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.23%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.49%, and is -2.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $7.79B and $33.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.52% and -12.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.60% this year

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.00M, and float is at 217.08M with Short Float at 1.10%.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Works James David Jr, the company’s EVP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Works James David Jr sold 24,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $35.93 per share for a total of $0.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72985.0 shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that Guberman Steven (EVP, Nationally Managed Bus.) sold a total of 11,708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $36.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the USFD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Locascio Dirk J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $33.00 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 128,624 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD).

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is trading 3.98% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -15.29% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -35.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.