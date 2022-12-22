Weibo Corporation (WB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -40.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $36.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $19.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.10 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -52.21% lower than the price target low of $12.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.57, the stock is 13.90% and 29.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -4.55% off its SMA200. WB registered -40.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.09%.

The stock witnessed a 34.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 6147 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.44. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.33% and -49.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.89M, and float is at 139.47M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -47.30% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -64.17% lower over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is -21.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.