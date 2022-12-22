Which institution holds the most shares in Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) is -98.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SWVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 93.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -67.00% and -76.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -22.96% at the moment leaves the stock -97.19% off its SMA200. SWVL registered -98.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -98.43%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -74.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.03%, and is -57.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.04% over the week and 22.57% over the month.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $17.12M and $66.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -20.00% and -99.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (939.20%).

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Swvl Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.70% this year

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.25M, and float is at 78.12M with Short Float at 1.45%.