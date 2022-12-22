Which institution holds the most shares in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) is 150.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $4.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 67.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -6.22% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -22.65% off its SMA200. TRVI registered 182.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.66%.

The stock witnessed a -1.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.29%, and is -16.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.78% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 326.09% and -58.15% from its 52-week high.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.90M, and float is at 57.54M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TPG GP A, LLC, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that TPG GP A, LLC sold 63,569 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.82 million shares.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that TPG GP A, LLC (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 436,431 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $2.86 per share for $1.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.89 million shares of the TRVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, TPG GP A, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 429,838 shares at an average price of $2.77 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 4,324,883 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI).