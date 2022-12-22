Which Institutions Own Shares In Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) is 2.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $24.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.27% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 32.42% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.30, the stock is 13.48% and 20.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock 46.59% off its SMA200. RCKT registered -4.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.32%.

The stock witnessed a 30.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.56%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 194.78% and -8.57% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.73M, and float is at 75.33M with Short Float at 10.13%.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 1,355,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $14.75 per share for a total of $20.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.63 million shares.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Schwartz Jonathan David () sold a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $16.41 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Shah Gaurav (CEO) acquired 22,000 shares at an average price of $17.34 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 517,639 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT).