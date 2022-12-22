Which Institutions Own Shares In Samsara Inc. (IOT)?

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is -54.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IOT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.32% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.79, the stock is 10.88% and 15.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 5.01% at the moment leaves the stock -1.02% off its SMA200. IOT registered -49.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.48%.

The stock witnessed a 37.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.02%, and is -5.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) has around 1616 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $591.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.90% and -59.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Samsara Inc. (IOT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Samsara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.55M, and float is at 106.67M with Short Float at 6.86%.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Samsara Inc. (IOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sekar Kiren, the company’s. SEC filings show that Sekar Kiren sold 66,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $12.21 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Samsara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Munk James Andrew (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $12.45 per share for $38458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the IOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Calderon Benjamin () disposed off 35,226 shares at an average price of $12.44 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 107,482 shares of Samsara Inc. (IOT).